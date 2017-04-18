The third series of ‘Broadchurch’ finally came to its crashing conclusion last night , tying off a drama that had surpassed all expectations, particularly after the disappointment that was the second.

The search for Trish Winterman’s attacker at her best friend’s birthday party has turned into something much bigger, a compassionate exploration of the secret fears, hopeless loves and unending frustrations of the inhabitants of a small town.

While the scenes following the detectives racing against time to crack the case have been faultless, the surprise in this series has been the amount of passion, warmth and even perfectly-timed humour in the moments in between.

For our money, here are our 10 best scenes from Series 3...