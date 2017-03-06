Broadchurch's Julie Hesmondhalgh 'Fed Up' With The Way Sexual Violence Is Shown On TV

The actress is currently playing the victim of a rape in the latest series of the ITV drama, and has told of how she hopes her performance as Trish Winterman will help change perceptions.

Speaking to Rape Crisis, Julie said: “I know there have been massive conversations recently about the televising of it and I have got fed up of it. I am absolutely sick of – even on programmes that I love – seeing young women being chased through woods by predators.

“Seeing dead women on slabs being cut to pieces after terrible acts of violence have been enacted on them. And I think that’s become so normal for us as viewers of television that we’ll even happily sit and watch that with our young teenagers.

“I’d like to see that really overturned. I’m really glad that conversation has started. This can happen to absolutely anyone. It is not an act of sex, it is not an act of desire – it’s an act of violence.”

The former ‘Coronation Street’ star continued: “The scale of sexual violence seems to me to be like an epidemic. It affects something like 85,000 women in England and Wales and 12,000 men every year. It’s like four an hour. I think everybody will be staggered by those numbers.