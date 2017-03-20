Have you worked it out yet? We’re still puzzling, and in the meantime, here are some of our thoughts on the ever widening puzzle, particularly, as Ellie points out, the field of suspects doesn’t show any sign of narrowing...

Every episode of this third and final series of ‘Broadchurch’ tangles us up a little more, as detectives Hardy and Miller attempt to get to the truth of Trish’s attack, while even their victim confounds their expectations at every turn.

1. Trish’s text telling her to ‘Shut up or Else’… who is that actually from? It’s a strange threat, considering she hasn’t actually said anything apart from the stark details of her assault, and it’s clear she hasn’t identified anyone, hence no arrest. It would also seem too obvious for it to be from her unknown assailant. Nor has she named her Saturday morning secret lover, so it probably isn’t him. What could the hostile texter be referring to?

2. Does David Tennant go without days of sleep to look that tired, or is he just an even better actor than we realised?

3. With Trish’s ex Ian revealing everything he told the police is a lie, can we believe his new story of a blackout? Sounds weak enough to be true. If we go by ‘Broadchurch’ form of old, the liars are usually the goodies, eventually.

4. His phone message to Trish sounded mournful and full of regret. Does he still love her in a ‘reunited, and it feels so good’ kind of way, or is he just a good man upset by his ex-wife’s trauma? Or covering his tracks?

5. How could Mark Latimer think launching a surprise plan of a civil lawsuit in the death of his son Danny was possibly going to land well with his estranged wife and daughter? His very obsession was the reason they all split up, previously. And, I hate to say it, but... the Latimers’ story is becoming a bit old-fry compared with the rest of Series 3 narrative - unless it’s all connected, of course...?