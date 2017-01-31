All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    31/01/2017 09:15 GMT | Updated 01/02/2017 13:06 GMT

    ‘Broadchurch’ Series 3: New Trailer Reveals Storyline Ahead Of Fresh Episodes

    The case that will form the basis of the episodes has been revealed.

    ITV has been drip-feeding us with teasers for the new series of ‘Broadchurch’, but a full trailer has now arrived.

    The clip features a number of returning stars, including lead actors David Tennant and Olivia Colman, and reveals that the series will centre on a sexual assault that takes place at a party.

    ITV Pictures
    Olivia Colman returns as Ellie Miller

    The victim of the attack will be played by former ‘Coronation Street’ star Julie Hesmondhalgh, though the 48-second clip gives little else away.

    Lenny Henry and Sarah Parish are also joining the cast, while stars returning, for what is thought to be the final series of ‘Broadchurch’, include Arthur Darvill and Carolyn Pickles.

    ITV
    Julie's character will be at the centre of the series 

    Speaking in December 2016, Arthur, who plays vicar Paul Coates, promised that the third instalment will be much more like the first.

    He said: “This series, I think, is just going to be brilliant. I can’t tell you too much about it, but the subject matter of it is really heavy.

    “I loved the second series of ‘Broadchurch’ - I think it was really necessary to tell that part of the story - but I think this series has more of the feel of the first series.”

    Watch the new trailer above.

    Conversations