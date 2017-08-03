All Sections
    03/08/2017 15:46 BST

    Brooklyn Beckham Shares Photo Of 'Mother F**king Girl Power' Socks On Instagram, And The Spice Girls Live On

    And we know where you can buy them ✌️

    Brooklyn Beckham probably just made his mum Victoria Beckham really proud with an Instagram snap.

    Beckham, who has just released his debut book ‘What I See’, shared a snap of a girl wearing a pair of socks saying ‘Mother Fucking Girl Power’, and we reckon they’re a feminist Spice Girl fan’s dream accessory. 

    Taking to Instagram on Wednesday 2 August, the budding photographer shared the snap with his millions of followers.  

    A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on

    And many social media users have been quick to enquire where they can get their hands on a pair.

    Luckily, we’ve tracked them down. Featured in a palette of pink, yellow, black and brown patterns, the slogan socks are made by fashion retailer Blue Q

    Price at £5.99, they’re available to buy from from Amazon UK

    Blue Q

