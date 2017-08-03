Brooklyn Beckham probably just made his mum Victoria Beckham really proud with an Instagram snap.
Beckham, who has just released his debut book ‘What I See’, shared a snap of a girl wearing a pair of socks saying ‘Mother Fucking Girl Power’, and we reckon they’re a feminist Spice Girl fan’s dream accessory.
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday 2 August, the budding photographer shared the snap with his millions of followers.
And many social media users have been quick to enquire where they can get their hands on a pair.
Luckily, we’ve tracked them down. Featured in a palette of pink, yellow, black and brown patterns, the slogan socks are made by fashion retailer Blue Q.
Price at £5.99, they’re available to buy from from Amazon UK.