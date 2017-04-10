Brooklyn Beckham got inked, again.
The budding photographer shared an Instagram photo on Sunday 9 April, showing his new tattoo of a camera on his left bicep.
“Great second tattoo by @_dr_woo_,” Beckham wrote to his nearly 10 million followers.
And it’s his second new tattoo within a week.
The previous Sunday, Beckham got a Native American chief - his first tattoo and a similar inking to one of his dad’s.
It’s very fitting that Beckham opted for a camera as just last year, Beckham shot his very first campaign for Burberry Brit fragrance.
Dr. Woo, a well-known tattoo artist, has inked other celebrities such as Zoe Kravtiz and Cara Delevingne to Emilia Clarke.
Like father, like son? We think so.