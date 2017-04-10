All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    10/04/2017 10:26 BST

    Brooklyn Beckham Reveals His Second Tattoo On Instagram, One Week After His Debut Inking

    📷

    Brooklyn Beckham got inked, again. 

    The budding photographer shared an Instagram photo on Sunday 9 April, showing his new tattoo of a camera on his left bicep.  

    “Great second tattoo by @_dr_woo_,” Beckham wrote to his nearly 10 million followers.

    Great second tattoo by @_dr_woo_

    A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on

    And it’s his second new tattoo within a week.

    The previous Sunday, Beckham got a Native American chief - his first tattoo and a similar inking to one of his dad’s.

    A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on

    It’s very fitting that Beckham opted for a camera as just last year, Beckham shot his very first campaign for Burberry Brit fragrance.  

    Dr. Woo, a well-known tattoo artist, has inked other celebrities such as Zoe Kravtiz and Cara Delevingne to Emilia Clarke.  

    Like father, like son? We think so. 

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:styleBeautyTattoosCelebrity Stylebrooklyn beckham

    Conversations