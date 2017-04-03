Singer Tallia Storm has opened up about her relationship with ex-boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham, and sadly, she doesn’t have great things to say about the aspiring photographer.
Tallia and Brooklyn, who are now both 18 years old, are believed to have dated back in 2014, but it seems things really didn’t end well between them.
Speaking to the Daily Mail, Tallia said: “He was my first love and we were really serious.
“Victoria was so good to me and introduced me to Eva Longoria.
“But Brooklyn messed me about and then cut me off. He’s an airhead.”
The Huffington Post UK has contacted a representative for Brooklyn for comment.
Before his relationship with Tallia, Brooklyn briefly dated actress Chloe Moretz, and while they split after just a few months, the couple reconciled in 2016.
Their second shot at things didn’t work out well either, and they parted ways again, just five months after confirming their romance.
Nowadays, the Beckhams’ eldest son is single, and a month after turning 18, the budding photographer revealed his first ever tattoo.