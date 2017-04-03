Brooklyn Beckham is following in his dad’s footsteps, by getting his first tattoo.

After turning 18 last month, Brooklyn has wasted no time in mirroring his famous father David Beckham’s vast array of tattoos, and showed off his first one on Instagram over the weekend.

The aspiring photographer visited esteemed tattoo artist Mark Mahoney for his first body art, sharing a snap of the work in progress on his Instagram account, with the message: “Just like dad’s.”