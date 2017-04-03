Brooklyn Beckham is following in his dad’s footsteps, by getting his first tattoo.
After turning 18 last month, Brooklyn has wasted no time in mirroring his famous father David Beckham’s vast array of tattoos, and showed off his first one on Instagram over the weekend.
The aspiring photographer visited esteemed tattoo artist Mark Mahoney for his first body art, sharing a snap of the work in progress on his Instagram account, with the message: “Just like dad’s.”
David even accompanied his teenage son for his first tattoo experience, which was later revealed to be an image of a Native American chief.
The body art shows a man in a traditional Native American headdress, in a similar design to a tattoo David has on his ribs.
However, Brooklyn’s choice of a Native American design rubbed some of his followers up the wrong way, with some accusing him of cultural appropriation, and suggesting that as a white man, his choice of design was ill-advised.
While one of his fans wrote simply that his tattoo was “gross” and “ignorant”, another questioned: “Is anyone from your family Native American? I assume not.”
Meanwhile, a separate commenter noted that “it is a nice tattoo”, but concluded: “It would look nicer on someone who is Native Amercian not white.”
In a longer comment, another wrote: “Native American people continue to be discriminated against and oppressed, their land, security and liberties threatened by white people.
“The allies they need are those who will support their voices being raised, especially in areas of influence, like in politics and in popular culture like through the following you have - they don’t need representation in the form of being fashion/art on white skin.”
Brooklyn isn’t the only celebrity offspring to show off a new tattoo over the weekend, with Prince Jackson, the eldest son of Michael Jackson, debuting an elaborate design in tribute to his late father.