Bros Announce They're Scrapping The Majority Of Their Reunion Tour Dates

Despite getting off to a strong start, the Bros reunion has hit a snag, with the pair announcing they’re cancelling the majority of their upcoming live shows.

Last year, the 80s duo announced that they’d be reuniting for a one-off gig at London’s O2 Arena, and when that sold out in a matter of seconds, they decided to hit the road in 2017.

However, these plans have now changed, with the pair announcing they’re cancelling gigs in Nottingham, Newcastle, Birmingham and Glasgow, leaving just two shows in London and one in Manchester on the agenda.