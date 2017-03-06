Bros Announce They're Scrapping The Majority Of Their Reunion Tour Dates

Despite getting off to a strong start, the Bros reunion has hit a snag, with the pair announcing they’re cancelling the majority of their upcoming live shows.
Last year, the 80s duo announced that they’d be reuniting for a one-off gig at London’s O2 Arena, and when that sold out in a matter of seconds, they decided to hit the road in 2017.
However, these plans have now changed, with the pair announcing they’re cancelling gigs in Nottingham, Newcastle, Birmingham and Glasgow, leaving just two shows in London and one in Manchester on the agenda.
The pair remained tight-lipped on the reasons for the cancellations, blaming “unforeseen logistical circumstances” in an official statement, in which they also offered “sincere apologies” to their disappointed fans.
Both Matt and Luke Goss will be returning for the remaining live shows, though former bandmate Craig Logan will not be involved.
He did give the brothers his blessing to carry on as a two-piece, though, insisting at the time of the announcement: “There was always two blond ones and another one. I was the other one.
“This is something they’ve really wanted. It’s not something I’ve wanted. They will do great, they’ll put on a fantastic show, and I only wish them well.”
The brothers’ first live show at the O2 Arena will go ahead on 19 August, which marks the anniversary of their farewell show at Wembley Stadium back in 1989, before another O2 date the following night, and a show at the MEN Arena on 22 August.