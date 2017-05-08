Brothers Switch Photo In Stairway To Kim Jong-Un, Their Mum Doesn't Even Notice

Two brothers played the ultimate practical joke on their mum and then witnessed it backfire spectacularly when she failed to even notice what they’d done.

Jake Slater, from Derby, said his brother had switched a photo of himself in the family’s stairway to a picture of North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un.

Sadly their hard work went to waste, as after two weeks of Jong-un hanging proudly on the wall next to the stairs, their mum still hadn’t noticed.