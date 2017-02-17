Brown's #CoolToBeKind Campaign Is The Positivity The World Needs Right Now

We know your mum taught you that it is cool to be kind, but it doesn’t always feel that way when you give up your seat on the tube to then be crushed by a thousand commuters.

Fashion retailer Browns are using their platform to remind us all of the important of not just self-love but stranger-love too.

And it couldn’t be more timely as today (17 February) marks Random Acts Of Kindness Day in the UK. Well played guys.