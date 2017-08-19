Past and present ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ judges have been paying tribute to Bruce Forsyth, following his death at the age of 89.

Brucie hosted the BBC dance show for twelve years, before hanging up his dancing shoes in 2013.

The death of the veteran showbusiness legend - variety hall entertainer turned TV star - was confirmed by his manager on Friday 18 August.

Since the announcement, his former ‘Strictly’ colleagues including current judges Bruno Tonioli, Craig Revel Horwood and former head judge Len Goodman have all paid tribute

Sharing a picture of a red rose, Bruno Tonioli tweeted: “So sad A new star in heaven goodbye dear friend and national treasure #sirbruceforsyth I will forever treasure the fun time we had together.”