Past and present ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ judges have been paying tribute to Bruce Forsyth, following his death at the age of 89.
Brucie hosted the BBC dance show for twelve years, before hanging up his dancing shoes in 2013.
The death of the veteran showbusiness legend - variety hall entertainer turned TV star - was confirmed by his manager on Friday 18 August.
Since the announcement, his former ‘Strictly’ colleagues including current judges Bruno Tonioli, Craig Revel Horwood and former head judge Len Goodman have all paid tribute
Sharing a picture of a red rose, Bruno Tonioli tweeted: “So sad A new star in heaven goodbye dear friend and national treasure #sirbruceforsyth I will forever treasure the fun time we had together.”
He later shared a throwback picture of all four original judges - including Arlene Phillips - with a smiling Bruce, tweeting: “Where it all began thank you #SirBruceForsyth for all the precious moments Legend
Craig Revel Horwood added: “Extremely sad to hear the news of Bruce’s passing. A true legend and national treasure. He will be deeply missed but always remembered.”
Former head judge Len Goodman, who stepped down from his role on the show last year, said: “As long as I can remember there has always been Bruce on our TV. His work ethic, professionalism and charm will be with me forever. Bruce it was nice to see you to see you nice.”
Former judge Arlene Phillips said the entertainer was an “indestructible titan, tap dancing his way through life”.
She added: “Working with him on Strictly was personally a joy. His endless teasing of my judging style, particularly with strong sportsmen, was an ongoing joke. His enormous support after I was let go from the Strictly panel meant so much.”
Meanwhile, former judge Alesha Dixon shared a photo of her on stage with the late entertainer on Instagram, who she described as a “true gentleman”.
She wrote: “Deeply saddened today. There are no words that can express how much love & respect I have for Sir Bruce.
“He cared so much, always had my back, was always so kind and was a true gentleman.
“He is a star that will be missed by all that knew him. Rest in peace Bruce, you will always be the King of show business!, Thank you for the laughs, thank you for the good times and thank you for being you.”
Since his death, Bruce’s family have shared their gratitude for “the many people who have sent cards and letters to Bruce wishing him well over his long illness and know that they will share in part, the great, great loss they feel”.