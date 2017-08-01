Bruce Forsyth Still 'Frail' Following 'Serious' Illness, Says Jimmy Tarbuck

Sir Bruce Forsyth is still “frail” and his condition has been “very serious”, according to friend Jimmy Tarbuck.

The entertainer shared an update on the former ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ host’s health, amid his on-going recovery from an operation in 2015.

Empics Entertainment Sir Bruce Forsyth has bee recovering from an operation since 2015

According to Jimmy, Brucie is still battling to get back to full health, as he told audiences in Blackpool at the weekend (via The Mirror): “He’s okay but he’s a bit frail.

Bruce hasn’t been seen in public for 19 months, after suffering a fall in October 2015.

Following his accident, it was discovered that he’d had two life-threatening aneurysms, which he underwent surgery for.

PA Archive/PA Images Jimmy, seen here with Bruce and his wife Wilnelia, shared an update on his health

Earlier this year, he spent five nights in intensive care, after he was rushed to hospital with a serious chest infection.

His son, JJ Forsyth, later spoke of his pride at watching his dad try and come through his troubles.

Last year, his wife Wilnelia was hopeful he would return to the stage one day, saying: “I don’t expect him to go tap dancing but yes, he loves show business and I’m sure with a little bit of luck he should be back,” she said.

“Because he’s 88, usually a man of his age, they are already retired, but he’s been active only until just recently.”

Bruce Forsyth