Bruce Forsyth’s son has offered fans an update on his father’s health, insisting he is “doing good now”.
The 89-year-old former ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ presenter has been struggling to get back on his feet, after undergoing major surgery in 2015.
However, his son, JJ Forsyth, has told at his pride of his watching him return to health.
Speaking to The Mirror, JJ said: “Before the operation, he was doing exercise twice a day. Every morning and night he would work out.
“He played a lot of golf, but when he had the operation that’s when it all stopped, that’s when he got ill.
“I think that is a lesson to us all – exercise is so important. But he’s slowly got through it and I’m really proud of him.”
Bruce hasn’t been seen in public for nearly 18 months, after suffering a fall in October 2015.
He recently spent five nights in intensive care, after he was rushed to hospital with a serious chest infection.
Last year, his wife Wilnelia opened up about his recovery, revealing she was hopeful he would return to the stage.
“I don’t expect him to go tap dancing but yes, he loves show business and I’m sure with a little bit of luck he should be back,” she said.
“Because he’s 88, usually a man of his age, they are already retired, but he’s been active only until just recently.”