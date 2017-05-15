Bruce Forsyth’s son has offered fans an update on his father’s health, insisting he is “doing good now”.

The 89-year-old former ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ presenter has been struggling to get back on his feet, after undergoing major surgery in 2015.

PA Archive/PA Images Bruce Forsyth and wife Wilena and son JJ

However, his son, JJ Forsyth, has told at his pride of his watching him return to health.

Bruce hasn’t been seen in public for nearly 18 months, after suffering a fall in October 2015.

PA Wire/PA Images Bruce hasn't been since in public in recent months

Following his accident, it was discovered that he’d had two life-threatening aneurysms, which he underwent surgery for.

He recently spent five nights in intensive care, after he was rushed to hospital with a serious chest infection.

Last year, his wife Wilnelia opened up about his recovery, revealing she was hopeful he would return to the stage.

“I don’t expect him to go tap dancing but yes, he loves show business and I’m sure with a little bit of luck he should be back,” she said.

“Because he’s 88, usually a man of his age, they are already retired, but he’s been active only until just recently.”

Bruce Forsyth