    ENTERTAINMENT
    21/08/2017 11:14 BST

    ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ Producers Plan Fitting Tribute For Sir Bruce Forsyth

    'We couldn’t let the opening episode pass without paying a big tribute to the great man.'

    ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ bosses are reportedly planning something special to honour Sir Bruce Forsyth, who died last week at the age of 89.

    The TV veteran hosted ‘Strictly’ alongside Tess Daly for 11 series, eventually stepping down in 2014.

    PA Wire/PA Images
    Bruce Forsyth 

    Following the news of his death, bosses are now deciding how to pay tribute to Bruce when this year’s series of ‘Strictly’ kicks off, according to reports.

    A show source is quoted as telling the Daily Star: “We couldn’t let the opening episode of the new ‘Strictly’ pass without paying a big tribute to the great man.

    “He will be forever linked to the show. Sir Bruce was greatly missed when he stepped down as the main co-host and only popped back to front the Children In Need and Christmas specials.

    “There are lots of things in the mix and we will be liaising with Sir Bruce’s family as we want this to be our way of saying thank you to our favourite.”

    Karwai Tang via Getty Images
    Bruce with Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly 

    On Friday (18 August), the ‘Strictly’ team was among the hundreds of people who rushed to pay tribute to Bruce, while the BBC’s Director-General Tony Hall praised him for being “one of the greatest entertainers our country has ever known”.

    He said: “I’ve never seen anyone quite like him when it comes to performing in front of a crowd. He had a remarkable chemistry with his audience – that’s what made him such an amazing professional and why he was so loved.

    “He has been part of all of our lives, and we’ll miss him dearly.”

    Tess and Claudia Winkleman also shared their condolences on social media within hours of the announcement, and ‘Strictly’ judges past and present soon followed suit.

    Conversations