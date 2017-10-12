Mel and Sue are set to pay tribute to Bruce Forsyth in the first episode of the ‘Generation Game’ reboot. The former ‘Great British Bake Off’ hosts will front the all-new version of the classic BBC game show, which Brucie presented from its launch in 1971 to 1977, and again between 1990 and 1994.

Stuart C. Wilson via Getty Images Mel and Sue

Olivia Harris / Reuters Bruce Forsyth

The show pits pairs of relatives from two generations against each other in a series of games and challenges. But it is best known for the final memory test, which sees items such as microwave ovens and cuddly toys pass by on a conveyor belt, with contestants winning everything they remember.

Rex Bruce (with co-host Anthea Redfern) launched 'The Generation Game' in 1971.

The reboot was originally slated to feature Miranda Hart on hosting duties, but she pulled out after filming a pilot in 2015. Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins were confirmed as her replacements this summer by the BBC, who called it “the TV show that viewers most want back on their screens”. Earlier this week, it was also announced that Brucie would be honoured at next year’s National Television Awards, with a major prize handed out in his memory. Ceremony bosses have revealed they are renaming the award for the Best Entertainment Show as The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award in recognition of his unique 75-year career.