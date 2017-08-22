Bruce Forsyth's Family 'Heartbroken' Over His Death, As They Thank Fans For Support In New Statement

Sir Bruce Forsyth’s family have said they are “heartbroken” over his death, as they thanked fans for their support in recent days.
His wife Wilnelia and his children, Debbie, Julie, Laura, Charlotte, Louisa and JJ, issued a new statement, after it was announced the legendary entertainer had died last Friday (18 August).
‘The One Show’ presenter Matt Baker read out their message of thanks during a special edition dedicated to Bruce on Monday evening.
“We would like to thank the many, many people who have sent messages of condolence,” they said.
“Our hearts are truly broken and the tributes paid to him in the last few days have helped us tremendously through this very difficult time.
“It’s been humbling and comforting to us to realise just how much Bruce was loved and how many lives he touched.”
Following the announcement of his death, stars from all corners of the entertainment world have paid tribute to him, including current ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, as well as the ‘Strictly’ judges - past and present.
BBC Director-General Tony Hall also described Bruce as “one of the greatest entertainers our country has ever known.”
Meanwhile, the BBC has said it will consider calls for a statue of Bruce to be erected outside Broadcasting House in London as a permanent tribute to the former ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ host.
A spokesperson told BBC News: “We are more than happy to look at what would be the most fitting tribute to a BBC showbiz legend.”
‘Strictly’ bosses have also confirmed there will be a special tribute paid to Sir Bruce when the series returns next month.