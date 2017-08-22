Bruce Forsyth's Family 'Heartbroken' Over His Death, As They Thank Fans For Support In New Statement

BBC Director-General Tony Hall also described Bruce as “one of the greatest entertainers our country has ever known.”

Meanwhile, the BBC has said it will consider calls for a statue of Bruce to be erected outside Broadcasting House in London as a permanent tribute to the former ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ host.

A spokesperson told BBC News: “We are more than happy to look at what would be the most fitting tribute to a BBC showbiz legend.”

‘Strictly’ bosses have also confirmed there will be a special tribute paid to Sir Bruce when the series returns next month.