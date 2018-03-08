Bruce Forsyth's Widow Lady Wilnelia Lovingly Describes How She Met Late 'Strictly' Host

Wilnelia, who married Sir Bruce in 1983, appeared on Wednesday’s (7 March) edition of ‘The One Show’ where she shared the story of how they fittingly shared a dance during their first meeting.

Speaking to hosts Matt Baker and Alex Jones, she recalled: “I met him in 1980 – I was living in Paris, working there, and I was invited to be in the Miss World competition as a judge.

“We met – he was one of the judges as well – and I thought [he was] very kind. ’He was making the girls so relaxed and so at ease. Especially when it was Miss Turkey’s turn he turned around and said, ‘What do you eat at Christmas?’ But then, you know I can see he was so wonderful.”

“After the competition finished they have a gala and we danced – we danced all night. It took a little bit of time to ask me to dance. I had a friend of mine, who wasn’t my boyfriend and he thought he was my boyfriend, and then after that he asked me for a dance and I never went back.

“He kissed my hand and he said goodbye and he said, ‘By the way, I have five daughters’. So I thought, ‘Why is he telling me this? Maybe he doesn’t want to see me again.’

“But these girls, they’ve been amazing in my life.”