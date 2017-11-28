Bruno Langley has been given a “high level” community order, after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting two women.

The former ‘Coronation Street’ star entered his plea at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (27 November) morning, and his sentencing took place in the early afternoon.

As part of his community order, Bruno has to complete 40 days of rehabilitation activity and wear an electronic tag for 12 weeks (via the Mirror).