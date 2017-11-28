Bruno Langley has been given a “high level” community order, after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting two women.
The former ‘Coronation Street’ star entered his plea at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (27 November) morning, and his sentencing took place in the early afternoon.
As part of his community order, Bruno has to complete 40 days of rehabilitation activity and wear an electronic tag for 12 weeks (via the Mirror).
He also has to sign the sex offenders’ register for five years and pay £250 compensation to each of the two victims.
A police statement released when Bruno was charged in early October read: “At around 1am on Sunday 1st October 2017, police received a report that a woman in her 30s had been sexually assaulted at a music venue on Swan Street in the Northern Quarter.”
When the allegations came to light, the 34-year-old was axed from ‘Coronation Street’, with his character swiftly written out of the soap to accommodate his departure.
Last month, a show source told HuffPost UK that he had left the show, but said his departure was not linked to the sexual assault allegations.
“His contract ended on October 26th following an internal inquiry,” they said. “This inquiry was separate to any police investigation and was independent of any inquiries they are making.”