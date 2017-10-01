Bruno Tonioli made sure his hands were where we could all see them during the second week of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ live shows, after making headlines last week when he appeared to have crossed a line with fellow judge Shirley Ballas.

Last week, several viewers pointed out that Bruno appeared to have “groped” the new Head Judge, while he offered his critiques to Alexandra Burke and Gorka Marquez.

In typical Bruno style, he told the pair their routine had him feel “so good”, before adding: “Touchy, feely, so good”, at which point he looked to get rather handsy with Shirley.