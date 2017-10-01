All Sections
    ENTERTAINMENT
    01/10/2017 09:29 BST

    'Strictly Come Dancing': Bruno Tonioli Mocks 'Groping' Incident During Second Live Show

    He's learned from his mistakes, clearly.

    Bruno Tonioli made sure his hands were where we could all see them during the second week of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ live shows, after making headlines last week when he appeared to have crossed a line with fellow judge Shirley Ballas.

    Last week, several viewers pointed out that Bruno appeared to have “groped” the new Head Judge, while he offered his critiques to Alexandra Burke and Gorka Marquez.

    In typical Bruno style, he told the pair their routine had him feel “so good”, before adding: “Touchy, feely, so good”, at which point he looked to get rather handsy with Shirley.

    BBC
    ﻿Bruno during last week's show

    With reports on Saturday (30 September) suggesting that around 20 shocked viewers have since complained to the BBC over the incident, Bruno made a joke about it during the second round of live shows.

    Bruno was as enthusiastic and over-the-top as ever while he delivered his verdict to Mollie King and AJ Pritchard following their Tango, but when he moved towards Shirley, he suddenly remembered the controversy that ensued last week, joking: “I didn’t touch anything! I didn’t touch anything!”

    BBC
    Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli

    It wasn’t just Bruno who was making headlines during the second week of live shows, with Alexandra Burke and Gorka Marquez already getting ’9’s across the board from the panel thanks to their fast-paced Paso Doble.

    Sadly, not everyone had such a strong week, with Charlotte Hawkins bagging just 12 points of a possible 40 following her routine, during which she stumbled fairly early on and never really recovered.

    Find out who will be the first to leave the competition in the first results show of the new series of ‘Strictly’, kicking off at 7.15pm on BBC One tonight (1 October).

