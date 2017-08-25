A man shot after attacking two soldiers with a knife in Brussels has died, officials said, adding they were treating it as an attempted terrorist murder.

The man had shouted “Allahu Akbar” - Arabic for “God is Great” - twice during the attack, spokeswoman for Belgium’s federal prosecutors said.

The soldiers were lightly wounded in the attack, one in the face and the other in the hand.

“With the identity that we currently have, it is a 30-year-old man who is not known for terrorist activities,” a spokeswoman for the prosecution service said, before the man’s death was announced.