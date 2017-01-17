The chief Brussels negotiator when the UK quits the EU has warned Britain will not be able to “cherry-pick” its relationship with Europe after Theresa May unveiled a “hard Brexit” strategy.

Guy Verhofstadt, the former Prime Minister of Belgium, was reacting bullishly after the Prime Minister confirmed the UK will be leaving the single market to regain control of its immigration policies as she set out her long-awaited vision.

May also said the UK would no longer be members of the customs union in its current form, so the country could seek trade deals across the globe, and MPs would get a vote on the final Brexit deal.