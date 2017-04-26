Parents are sharing the brutal things they’ve heard their kids say and it’s proof children definitely put your ability to laugh at yourself to the test.

Mumsnet user Gwilt160981 said her seven-year-old is “very opinionated” and can tend to say the wrong things, especially in public.

“The other week she asks: ‘Why does next door have so many kids?’, and yesterday: ‘Don’t tell taxi man his car smells’,” the mum wrote on the forum.

“She’s been told about keeping opinions to herself.”

Mums and dads responded on the thread by sharing their own examples of the brutal things their kids have said.