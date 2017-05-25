From charcoal peels and moisturising sheets to thick clay, face masks in 2017 have been scaling new heights with interesting results.
Reddit user ZeApollo, posted a photo of her indulging in a new beauty trend, a bubble mask, on Wednesday 24 May.
“So there is a new face mask out on the market,” she wrote.
“I am a cloud.
“It won’t stop.”
The mask bubbled so much, the finished result left her resembling a Pixar character.
According to another Reddit user it’s a mask from Korea:
“I actually own this face mask and I find that it’s nice to use right before you get in the shower so you can wash it off easily in the shower.
“It’s the Elizavecca carbonated bubble mask.”