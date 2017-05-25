All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    25/05/2017 11:11 BST | Updated 25/05/2017 11:48 BST

    Bubble Mask: Woman Puts Mask On Her Face, Turns Into A Cloud

    ☁️ ☁️ ☁️ ☁️

    From charcoal peels and moisturising sheets to thick clay, face masks in 2017 have been scaling new heights with interesting results. 

    Reddit user ZeApollo, posted a photo of her indulging in a new beauty trend, a bubble mask, on Wednesday 24 May.

    “So there is a new face mask out on the market,” she wrote. 

    “I am a cloud.

    “It won’t stop.”

    The mask bubbled so much, the finished result left her resembling a Pixar character. 

    So there is this new face mask out on the market. from funny

    According to another Reddit user it’s a mask from Korea:

    “I actually own this face mask and I find that it’s nice to use right before you get in the shower so you can wash it off easily in the shower.

    “It’s the Elizavecca carbonated bubble mask.”

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:styleBeautycomedyface masks

    Conversations