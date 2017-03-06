Chancellor Philip Hammond will this week deliver his first spring Budget - which will also be his last since the main Statement is due to be moved to the autumn.

In future years, Hammond will deliver an autumn Budget and a Spring Statement.

Announcing the change back in November, he said: “No other major economy makes hundreds of tax changes twice a year and neither should we.”

The chancellor warned there would be no “spending sprees” while speaking on The Andrew Marr Show on Sunday.