A Budget 2017 Guide For People Who Don't Like Politics

Autumn Budget day - perhaps no other day in the year is as important yet simultaneously, so insipidly dull.

Unfortunately, Chancellor Philip Hammond - not known for his Peter Kay-esque comedic delivery or timing - seemed to think the way to approach it this year was to swiftly pivot between Top Gear gags and news that the British economy is really, really f****d.

What resulted was a rollercoaster-ride of emotion in a theme park where all the guests wear grey suits, shout at each other, and all the European kids look like they’re having more fun.