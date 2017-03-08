Budget 2017: Tories Break Manifesto Pledge And Hike Taxes On Self-Employed

Bloomberg via Getty Images Chancellor Philip Hammond was forced to break a key manifesto pledge on tax hikes for the self-employed

Tory Chancellor Philip Hammond broke a clear manifesto pledge today when he hiked taxes for the self-employed. In his first Budget since taking over as Chancellor last July, Hammond announced National Insurance contributions for the self-employed would go up by 2% by April 2019. The move is set to raise £2billion for the Treasury, but breaks an election promise from the Tories that there would be no increases to National Insurance if the party were elected. A Treasury spokesperson later confirmed that together with changes announced by previous Chancellor George Osborne in 2015, 2.48million self-employed people will be paying more in tax than at the time of the last election.

Tory manifesto pledge: no increase in national insurance. Today, Hammond increased it for self employed #Budget2017 pic.twitter.com/GzQjik2nOY — Owen Bennett (@owenjbennett) March 8, 2017

Hammond said he was making the changes in order to tackle the unfairness of an employed and self-employed person earning the same amount of money but paying different National Insurance rates. He said: “Employed and self-employed alike use our public services in the same way, but they are not paying for them in the same way. “The lower National Insurance paid by the self-employed is forecast to cost our public finances over £5 billion this year alone. “That is not fair to the 85% of workers who are employees.” The current rate for self-employed workers paying the Class 4 rate of National Insurance is 9% on profits. By April 2019 it will be 11%. However, there will be some winners, with self-employed people earning less than £16,250 seeing a reduction in their total NICs bill.

David Cameron speech in Dec 2015: "We said in our manifesto we would not raise VAT, National Insurance or income tax for the next five years — Christopher Hope (@christopherhope) March 8, 2017