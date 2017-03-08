Philip Hammond’s Budget broke a Tory election pledge to not raise National Insurance contributions, something they warned would “cost jobs and hit hardworking taxpayers”.

And unfortunately for them, the internet remembered and the scores of warnings from 2015 about how Labour might raise it if they were elected.

In the run-up to the General Election, when the polls appeared to be balanced, David Cameron’s Conservatives emphasised the economy and Labour’s refusal to rule out raising National Insurance.

“Why won’t Ed Miliband rule out raising National insurance contributions? Labour always put up the Jobs Tax,” Cameron tweeted.