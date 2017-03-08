Philip Hammond’s Budget speech has been criticised for only mentioning Brexit in passing and containing nothing to address it.

In the 6,760-word speech, the Chancellor mentioned no specific measure to help cope with the potential fallout of leaving the EU, which is due to begin before the end of the month, when Theresa May has pledged to trigger Article 50.

Hammond opposed Brexit before last year’s referendum and is seen as more cautious on the issue than others in the Cabinet.

In his speech on Wednesday, he twice appeared to acknowledge the scale of change leaving the EU in his speech but only in passing.

“As we start our negotiations to exit the European Union, this Budget takes forward our plan to prepare Britain for a brighter future,” he said near the speech’s very start.

“As we prepare for our future outside the EU, we cannot rest on our past achievements,” he said later.

Angus Robertson, the SNP’s leader in Westminster, called the failure to seriously address Brexit in the speech “jaw dropping”.