The Tories Must Be Transparent On How The Budget Will Hit Women

In the official engagement announcement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle she was listed as Ms. As someone who was raised by staunch republicans my smile was sly rather than broad. Then I turn on the radio and hear a clip of her saying: “Women need a seat at the table, they need an invitation to be seated there, and in some cases, where this is not available, well then you know what, they need to create their own table.” I’m not just smiling now, I’m stringing up the bunting and buttering the baps for coronation chicken sarnies.

On a day (brace yourself this is the first of many) that the nation’s attentions will be on Ms Markle, some of us will be acting all patriotic and taking cues from our feminist fledgling princess by attempting to push through parliament the work of the one true queen of the amendment, Ms Stella Creasy.

Stella, with the support of MPs across the house, has tabled an amendment to the Budget that would force the government (through Office for Budget Responsibility) to conduct and publish a gender equalities impact assessment concerning the charging of income tax. This basically means the government have to show who wins and loses more; men or women, from their budget.

There is lots of research by different independent groups such as the Women’s Budget Group and the Library of the House of Commons that shows that women are disproportionately affected by budget cuts such as cuts to welfare and public service spending. The same research shows that men are disproportionately benefited by budget giveaways such as cuts in corporation tax. The fact that the Government don’t publish or seek to get the OBR to publish this data and analysis has been raised by the Women and Equalities Select Committee as well as many parliamentarians for many years. The Treasury ministers declined to come to the Women and Equalities Select Committee on the matter. Perhaps they have something to hide?

I’m not for one second suggesting that the government sit around devising the Budget to purposefully hurt women. I just think they forget about our existence and have little concern for the fact that they might be accidentally making us disproportionately poorer. Oops!