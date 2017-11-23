For The First Time Since I Entered Parliament I Can See A Clear Vision And Direction For Government

This is a Budget that looks to the future, and resets the dial on Government’s approach to spending. It’s not been an easy seven years managing the UK economy and there is no silver bullet for ‘fixing’ everything, it’s been a time of difficult decisions, and also some great successes. We have record levels of employment and have created 1,000 jobs every single day since 2010.

We’ve got the deficit down from 10% of our GDP to just 2%, means next year our debt will start to fall. At the same time we have more Good and Outstanding schools educating our children, we have invested more money in our NHS, in transport infrastructure, and supported working people by reducing income tax across the board, and taking millions out of tax altogether.

Despite the global economic issues the Government has a positive story to tell, and has been prudent in its decision making. We need to be prepared for uncertainty and future challenges, so let’s be clear this is not a recipe to rip up the rule book and splurge money in the style of John McDonnell. The dangers posed by Labour’s proposals to both borrow and raise taxes should be concerning to every family and working person who would end up footing that bill through higher prices in the shops and increased taxes across the board.

The dangers of the assault Labour would make on business should concern every person who values their job and their livelihood, as increased running costs particularly for smaller businesses would mean less employment out there for people who just want to work hard and look after their families. That’s not a sensible plan for the future and the Chancellor is clear that we have to continue to make sensible decisions with the country’s finances. Labour’s £58billion black hole in their spending plans would wreck everything we’ve built over the last seven years.