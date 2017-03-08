Philip Hammond gave his first (and last) spring Budget on Wednesday.
He spoke on a range of issues including social care funding, the price of cigarettes, funding for technical education post-16 and business rates.
It’s Philip Hammond’s first and last spring Budget. And the Chancellor is determined to use his image as a penny-pinching accountant to maximum advantage, as he tries to steer the British economy and finances through both Brexit and deficit reduction. Paul Waugh, Executive Editor, Politics, The Huffington Post UK
Here were some of the main points:
-
Growth forecast for the economy has gone up from 1.4% to 2%
-
No mention of climate change, Brexit fails to make an appearance
-
Extra £2 billion for social care in England over the next three years
-
Higher paid self-employed to pay an average of 60p a week more in NI
-
Most pubs are to be given a £1,000 discount on business rates
-
Corbyn accuses Chancellor of producing ‘Budget of utter complacency’
Not a fan of budget liveblogs? Admittedly, Hammond has said that “boring is best”.
We kept an eye out for interesting Budget-related moments, as well as the reaction to it.
Follow the action as it happened below...
If you can’t see the live blog, please click here