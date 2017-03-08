All Sections
    • NEWS
    08/03/2017 12:06 GMT | Updated 08/03/2017 15:37 GMT

    Budget Speech 2017: Summary And Key Points From The Last Spring Budget

    It's not all business rates and building schools.

    Philip Hammond gave his first (and last) spring Budget on Wednesday.

    He spoke on a range of issues including  social care funding, the price of cigarettes, funding for technical education post-16 and business rates.

    It’s Philip Hammond’s first and last spring Budget. And the Chancellor is determined to use his image as a penny-pinching accountant to maximum advantage, as he tries to steer the British economy and finances through both Brexit and deficit reduction. Paul Waugh, Executive Editor, Politics, The Huffington Post UK

    Here were some of the main points:

    • Growth forecast for the economy has gone up from 1.4% to 2%

    • No mention of climate change, Brexit fails to make an appearance

    • Extra £2 billion for social care in England over the next three years

    • Higher paid self-employed to pay an average of 60p a week more in NI

    • Most pubs are to be given a £1,000 discount on business rates

    • Corbyn accuses Chancellor of producing ‘Budget of utter complacency’

    Not a fan of budget liveblogs? Admittedly, Hammond has said that “boring is best”. 

    We kept an eye out for interesting Budget-related moments, as well as the reaction to it.

    Follow the action as it happened below...

    If you can’t see the live blog, please click here

