Last year alcohol-filled baubles were the Christmas trend that got everyone talking, from gin-filled delights to cocktail concoctions.
But there was one down side to many of them: the price.
Thankfully, cut-price store Home Bargains has come up with an ingenious way to lower the cost.
Instead of selling pre-filled balls already containing alcohol, the store has launched a range of baubles you can fill with your very own booze.
Each bauble comes with it’s own straw (classy), and will set you back just 99p.
The decorations are now available in more than 450 Home Bargains stores nationwide, while stocks last.
You’ll be rockin’ around that Christmas tree in no time.