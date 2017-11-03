All Sections
    LIFESTYLE

    Budget Store Launches 99p Baubles Designed To Be Filled With Booze

    Giving 'festive spirit' a whole new meaning.

    03/11/2017 15:40 GMT

    Last year alcohol-filled baubles were the Christmas trend that got everyone talking, from gin-filled delights to cocktail concoctions. 

    But there was one down side to many of them: the price. 

    Thankfully, cut-price store Home Bargains has come up with an ingenious way to lower the cost.

    Home Bargains

    Instead of selling pre-filled balls already containing alcohol, the store has launched a range of baubles you can fill with your very own booze.

    Each bauble comes with it’s own straw (classy), and will set you back just 99p.

    The decorations are now available in more than 450 Home Bargains stores nationwide, while stocks last.

    You’ll be rockin’ around that Christmas tree in no time.

