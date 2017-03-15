Budget U-Turn As Chancellor Scraps National Insurance Hike On Self-Employed

Chancellor Philip Hammond today scrapped plans to increase National Insurance rates for millions of self-employed workers.

The u-turn comes just a week after Hammond announced the plans in his first Budget - prompting dismay from backbenchers and large sections of the press.

In a letter to Tory MPs this morning, the Chancellor said the 2% rise was being scrapped as it breached a manifesto pledge not to increase National Insurance.

Hammond wrote: “In light of what has emerged as a clear view among colleagues and a significant section of the public, I have decided not to proceed with the Class 4 NIC [National Insurance Contribution] measures set out in the Budget.

“There will be no increases in NICs rates this Parliament.

“We will continue with the abolition of Class 2 NICs from April 2018. The cost of the changes I am announcing today will be funded by measures to be announced in the Autumn Budget.”