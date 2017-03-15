Budget U-Turn Leaves Tory MPs Who Defended National Insurance Rise Swinging In The Wind

Tory MPs who enthusiastically lent Philip Hammond their support for his decision to break the party’s manifesto and increase National Insurance have now been left swinging in the wind after the chancellor performed a sharp u-turn on the policy.

Speaking in the Commons today, Sir Desmond Swayne highlighted the situation many Conservatives now find themselves in.

“As a slavish supporter of the government I am in some difficultly,” he told Hammond.

“Because my article robustly supporting the chancellor’s earlier policy in the Forest Journal [his local newspaper] is already with the printer.

“I just, having been persuaded of the correctness of the course he is now following, merely needed an opportunity to recant.”

The chancellor’s decision to today swiftly ditch the key Budget policy, in the face of a backbench Tory rebellion, was even more awkward for Rory Stewart.

The international development minister was caught out defending the tax rise live on TV the very moment it happened.