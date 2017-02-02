Australian DIY superstore Bunnings Warehouse opened its first UK outlet on Thursday. Stocking over 30,000 products for home improvements and gardens, the store will also be bringing its famous fundraising Sausage Sizzle to Britain. Hungover Philanthropist customers can raise money for various charities by chomping on pork sausage sandwiches drenched in ketchup before hitting the power tools aisle at the weekends.

Bunnings The first UK Bunnings store has opened in St Albans

Peter ‘PJ’ Davis, managing director of Bunnings UK and Ireland, said: “It’s great to be able to give people a taste of what Bunnings is all about. “Our policy is to offer customers the lowest prices, the widest range and best service, and hopefully our first pilot store demonstrates that.” A parody Twitter account has already predicted the Sausage Sizzle may have trouble getting off the ground in the UK...

The store, on the site of the former Homebase in St Albans, Hertfordshire, employs 68 people, almost double the workforce of the previous establishment. The company, part of Australia’s Wesfarmers Group, plans to invest up to £500million rolling out the Bunnings Warehouse format in the UK and Ireland over the next three to five years.

Bunnings It stocks over 30,000 products and employs 68 people