9 Things You Need To Know About The Burberry Show

You might not have been there on the FROW but that doesn’t mean you have to miss out on everything that went down at the Burberry AW’17 show.
As a huge event in the fashion calendar, everyone eagerly waits to see what Christopher Bailey will be serving up this year, and he certainly did not disappoint.
Please excuse us, we’re off to buy a cape.
1. The collection was modelled on the FROW, not just on the catwalk.
The likes of Jourdan Dunn, Suki Waterhouse and Naomi Campbell didn’t strut down the runway, but that didn’t stop them from wearing the newest Burberry collection in their seats.
2. Christopher Bailey was inspired by British artist Henry Moore.
So it was only fitting that the models walked around a Moore sculpture at the venue - Maker’s House in Soho.
3. Lace is no longer just for the girls.
Forget pretty lace being just for women, this year male models walked the catwalk in embroidered lace jumpers, lace collars, and structured lace capes.
4. We’re going to need to learn to use the iron.
And stop spilling wine on ourselves. Not only was there a lot of delicate lace, but white shirts and white crisp cottons made up 90% of the collection, whether that was knee-length shirt dresses or layers of shirts.
5. Shearling isn’t going anywhere.
It was back in the AW’15 show that we first saw Bailey’s love for a shearling coat, with his hand painted aviator jackets, and it seems the sheep wool isn’t going anywhere, instead it looks more grown up.
6. And neither are trench coats.
If a trench doesn’t go down the runway at a Burberry show, is it really a Burberry show?
7. You need to start hiding your clothes from your partner.
We’ve taken their jeans, and now our boyfriends are having sweet revenge and stealing our embellished jumpers. Don’t say we didn’t warn you.
8. Dig out your grandmother’s pearls.
We haven’t seen pearls look this cool since the Dior ‘Tribales’ earrings back in 2015. But this time we’re wearing them on our shoulders, not our ears.
9. We will all be wearing capes in 2017.
Outerwear is always a major focus at the Burberry show, but never one to disappoint, Bailey is going to have all of us in capes for the rest of this year.