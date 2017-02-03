All Sections
    03/02/2017 20:24 GMT

    Burglar Gets Stuck In Bathroom Window Of Radcliffe, Greater Manchester House He Was Trying To Raid

    'Hanging around'.

    Bungling burglar Sean Crawshaw has been branded Britain’s worst crook after getting stuck in the bathroom window of a house he was trying to raid.

    Crawshaw was in the frame when police arrived on the scene to read him rights - as he hung in mid-air from the window sill.

    It took a call to the fire service to release him into the arms of waiting laughing policemen before charging him with burglary, not before they took photos of the hapless criminal as evidence, The Press Association reports.

    Crawshaw was this week jailed for two years and four months at Minshull Street Crown Court, Manchester, for the attempted break-in at Radcliffe, Greater Manchester on December 19.

    The 47-year-old from Radcliffe tried to burgle the property of a pensioner who was out shopping when he got stuck in the upstairs window of the house.

    She returned to find him still stuck and called police.

    Greater Manchester Police’s Bury South division posted the photos on their Facebook page, with a message: “Radcliffe burglar Sean Crawshaw (47 years) pleaded guilty to Burglary at Minshull Street Crown Court.

    “He got wedged in the bathroom window and ‘hung around’ for the Police to arrive. Sentenced to two and a half years imprisonment. Here is ‘exhibit a’.”

