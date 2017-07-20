Theresa May should be blamed if the focus of the Grenfell Tower public inquiry is too narrow, Labour’s Shadow Justice Secretary has said. Richard Burgon told HuffPost UK he was “disturbed” to see judge Sir Martin Moore-Bick in the firing line as anger grew over what issues the probe will cover. Burgon called for people to direct their ire at May, because, despite Moore-Bick leading the inquiry, only she has the power to broaden its terms.

PA Wire/PA Images Shadow Justice Secretary Richard Burgon.

The former solicitor also refused to back Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell, who said that those who died in the blaze were the victims of “social murder”. He told HuffPost UK: “People need to know that it is the responsibility of the Prime Minister to sign off the terms of reference for the public inquiry. “If the PM doesn’t think the terms of reference are wide enough then she has the power to widen them. “One of the things that has disturbed me is people missing out the Government’s responsibility in this.”

Leon Neal via Getty Images Sir Martin Moore-Bick.

The Prime Minister is consulting over the terms of the inquiry until July 28 and an interim report on the causes of the blaze is due after the summer. Burgon added: “I understand why people are suspicious of authority. I understand why people who have been let down by a local authority run by the Conservatives and a national government run by the Conservatives. “I understand why, when a judge comes along that they have never heard of they are automatically suspicious because they have been let down. “But what we can’t allow to happen is for people to use the judge as a proxy for the Government.

PA Wire/PA Images People protest ahead of a meeting of Kensington and Chelsea Council at Kensington Town Hall