A collection of buried treasure found in Staffordshire could be the oldest Iron Age gold ever discovered in Britain. The haul, which has been named the Leekfrith Iron Age Torcs, was uncovered by two treasure hunters in December 2016 on farmland in the parish of Leekfrith, in the Staffordshire Moorlands. The four torcs, three necklaces and one bracelet, were found separately about one metre apart and buried just beneath the surface.

PA Experts believe the items could be around 2,500 years old

Experts believe they were made in the third or fourth century BC, making them approximately 2,500 years old. The treasure was found about 45 miles north of Hammerwich, near Lichfield, the site of the 2009 discovery of the Staffordshire Hoard.

The largest hoard of Anglo-Saxon gold ever found is perhaps the most famous discovery made by a metal detectorist. The seventh century find, which dates back to the Kingdom of Mercia, is made up of 3,900 pieces of precious metal.

PA It is not know why they were buried

It was valued at £3.3 million by experts at the time, and is on display at various museums around the UK. The hoard contains mainly military items, in comparison with the jewellery which makes up the more recent discovery. The decoration on the Leekfrith bracelet is thought to be some of the earliest Celtic art from Britain. It is not known why the Leekfrith Iron Age Torcs were buried, but it could have been for safekeeping, as an offering to the gods, or as an act of remembrance after their owner died.

PA The haul was discovered by Mark Hambleton and Joe Kania