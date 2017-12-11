Seven Points People With Burnout Need To Know
11/12/2017 15:11 GMT
Karin Sieger Therapist, Writer, Houseboat Dweller
Under certain conditions we all can suffer from burnout – physically, mentally and emotionally. The severity and length can vary. What are the reasons and how to cope? Here are 7 points to consider.
1. Tell tale signs of burnout include
Depending on the severity of the burnout these symptoms are more or less pronounced. Mid- or longer-term health and lifestyle interventions are needed to manage and recover from burnout. Serious burnout can lead to break downs, which can take weeks or months to recover from.
2. Why does burnout happen?
It happens when we have taken on too much and overstepped our coping threshold. The reason for this may be circumstantial (eg too much happening at once), it may be down to our attitudes, employment arrangements or lifestyle choices.
Common factors include
3. What to do?
Don’t delay dealing with burnout. It is a crisis risk we cannot afford to ignore.
If you think you are suffering from burnout or heading that way, then you need to seriously reassess your circumstances.
The problem is, that when we are experiencing burnout, we have probably lost the capacity for rational appraisal and it all feels hopeless.
Nevertheless, if you are worried, than get help now. Speak with your line manager, HR, a trusted friend, your GP or an independent professional like a counsellor or therapist.
You need to understand what is happening and why; what changes short- and long-term are required to improve your situation and wellbeing.
4. Resistance to address burnout
Chances are you may struggle with letting go and stepping back.
But trying half baked coping strategies will only increase the risk and impact of burnout.
Timely intervention is often delayed due to our reluctance based on attitudes and beliefs such as
“Pushing myself reflects my (job etc) dedication and loyalty, personal and professional strength.”
“If I don’t do it, then who will? I will only end up having more to deal with … more to worry about.”
Yes, and that may be so. But coping with burnout is non-negotiable.
You cannot drive a car without petrol and maintenance. The longer you ignore that fact, the worse the damage and the repair costs will get.
5. Important anti-burnout attitudes
How far away or close to believing the following are you?
6. Important anti-burnout strategies
Self care is important at the best of times. At times of burnout self care is essential.
Self care, looking after yourself and recharging energy needs to address your physical, mental and emotional wellbeing.
Different people have different ways that work well for them. A healthy diet, limited stress, moderate exercise, sufficient sleep and quiet down-time are the essentials.
Self care must be addressed during and after times of heightened stress. And remember, for all of us the worst times of stress include bereavement, ending of a relationship, job loss, unemployed, retirement, health crisis, moving house. You will probably be able to think of a lot more.
7. Ultimately …
Being aware of and mostly living within our energy threshold is the smart thing to do. It can make us more productive, satisfied, and overall healthier individuals.
Living within our thresholds and recharging when we overstepped our coping threshold is something that we may not always get right. It requires monitoring and reappraising.
Karin Sieger is a London-based psychotherapist and writer. She specialises in support with the emotional impact of cancer, loss and making peace. For more information visit KarinSieger.com