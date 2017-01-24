A bus passenger was stabbed to death following an altercation with another man in Birmingham on Monday night.

The man, in his thirties, was found injured on the upper deck of the bus in Handsworth.

Police were called to the scene at 10.43pm after a member of the public reported that a passenger had been attacked.

Emergency services tended to the victim at the scene but he died a short time later from his injuries, West Midlands Police said.

He has not yet been formally identified.