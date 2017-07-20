Charlie Simpson has revealed his wife Anna Barnard is pregnant with their second child.

The 32-year-old Busted singer, who is already dad to two-year-old Arlo, said he was “super excited” to be expanding his family.

“I’ve just found out we’re having a second,” he told the Metro. “We do know [the sex], but I want to keep it a secret.

“I haven’t actually told anyone she is pregnant yet.”