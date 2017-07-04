A few days ago, US President Donald Trump officially signed the order that would re-establish the National Space Council.

Alongside the President was Buzz Aldrin, one of the first two human beings to land on the Moon and the second to actually walk on the surface.

In true Trump fashion there was a speech which contained a number of key phrases that may or may not have caused the space-faring legend to rase an eyebrow.

The internet subsequently sprung into gear and leapt on this golden opportunity, some of which you can see below.

To get the full effect of Trump’s speech however watch the video above and revel in Aldrin’s reactions in all their glory.

#BuzzAldrin

When you went to the moon and you thought you saw everything pic.twitter.com/oCQXRSgOPL — the lamb (@Cha0s01) July 3, 2017

Buzz Aldrin does not appear to be impressed by Trump's remarks about space. pic.twitter.com/RMLd3Hbrt4 — Lauren Werner (@LaurenWern) July 1, 2017