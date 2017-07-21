Cabinet Committee List Reveals Damian Green As Power Behind The Throne

Cabinet office minister Damian Green looks set to become the most important figure in government when Parliament returns from recess.

Number 10′s published list shows the Ashford MP will sit on 18 out of 20 cabinet committees and taskforces, chairing eight of them and acting as second in command for nine.

He will lead both the European affairs and international trade Brexit committees, as well as the social reform home affairs committee and the immigration task force - ahead of chief Brexiteers Liam Fox and David Davis and home secretary Amber Rudd.

ConservativeHome editor and former Tory MP Paul Goodman said the make-up of the key roundtables shows Green is “in charge”.

“At first glance, it looks as though Green has seized control of the country’s radio stations and is playing martial music,” he writes.