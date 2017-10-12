Cabinet Office Minister Damian Green Appeared To Get Two Asian MPs Confused In The Commons

Cabinet Office minister Damian Green has been criticised after appearing to get two Asian MPs confused in the House of Commons - while talking about the government’s newly-published race disparity audit.

Labour’s Faisal Rashid said he was “very disappointed” when the de facto deputy prime minister apparently mistook him for colleague Afzal Khan.

Rashid asked Green about the small number of ethnic minority workers being recruited through the civil service fast stream programme during a Cabinet Office questions session on Wednesday - highlighting that just one in every 100 of those offered a job are black.

In his response, Green said he had raised “a perfectly reasonable challenge” and added: “The honourable gentleman asked about this in my statement yesterday.”