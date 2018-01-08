Cabinet Reshuffle Live Updates: Theresa May Set To Shake-Up Top Team

Theresa May is expected to launch a cabinet reshuffle on Monday, with several ministers in line to get the chop.

The big four, Chancellor Philip Hammond, Home Secretary Amber Rudd, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Brexit Secretary David Davis, are all believed to be safe.

However several other ministers, including Education Secretary Justine Greening, Business Secretary Greg Clark and Conservative Party Chairman Patrick McLoughlin are reported to be in danger of being fired or moved.

It has been suggested Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt could be promoted to first secretary of state, replacing Damian Green.

According to the Daily Telegraph, the prime minister will appoint a Cabinet minister for for ‘no deal’ - likely to be current Brexit minister Steve Baker.

The prime minister is also reportedly planning to promote several female and ethnic minority Tory MPs in order to refresh her government.

