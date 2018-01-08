Theresa May’s cabinet reshuffle has been a bit of a disaster but a boon for tweeting Labour MPs who have jumped at the chance to get in a dig at their political opponents. It all began with a rather serious tone as Darlington MP, Jenny Chapman, suggested the PM should have more important things to be doing.

Shame May starting new year playing around with minister’s jobs titles rather than getting to grips with the Brexit negotiations. https://t.co/xQVJyOzZOa — Jenny Chapman (@JennyChapman) January 8, 2018

Then came the announcement Chris Grayling was to to be made Party Chairman and reaction from the Labour Whips Office was scathing.

So after his achievements of dismantling the legal aid system and handing 100s of millions of pounds to private rail companies it looks like Chris Grayling has been tasked with bringing his unique skills and experience to reform the Conservative Party machine . . . January 8, 2018

But Tony Perkins, MP for Chesterfield, took had a far more positive slant on the appointment.

Chris Grayling’s approach to jobs is to do an extensive overhaul that makes things both more expensive and functioning worse than they were before. I pray 🙏 they’ve put him in charge of Tory HQ. https://t.co/3TFIA8wFno — Toby Perkins (@tobyperkinsmp) January 8, 2018

This would be literally my dream outcome. https://t.co/Ayrki0FZ87 — Toby Perkins (@tobyperkinsmp) January 8, 2018

Then the confusion began...

This was just tweeted by the Tories... but swiftly deleted. Is Chris Graying the new Tory chariman or not???? pic.twitter.com/y3taAhDIl7 — Natasha Clark (@NatashaC) January 8, 2018

Turns out he is not Tory Chairman - a tweet on the official @conservatives channel congratulating Grayling on the appointment was deleted within moments of being sent, but not before it had been shared by a number of Tory MPs and reported on TV. Angela Rayner then stepped up to the plate with the day’s first hashtag offering for the swiftly unravelling situation.

Bungling Tories, cannot even get their announcement correct #ToryMess2018 https://t.co/vz5Pl7tAaT — Angela Rayner (@AngelaRayner) January 8, 2018

Hashtag lacks a pun and not very original though use of date does imply one of many - 5/10 MP for Exeter, Ben Bradshaw, jumped in with his own effort of which he was apparently so confident it required no context.

Simple, a bit on the obvious side but extra marks for alliteration - 7/10 As the Conservative cock-up was confirmed it became open season.

Strong and stable https://t.co/B97iUxN2M9 — Mike Gapes (@MikeGapes) January 8, 2018

Solid and snarky classic - 8/10

Crikey, not the best of starts.... https://t.co/lPdyl4Y6oI — Paula Sherriff MP (@paulasherriff) January 8, 2018

An odd mix of panic and understatement that doesn’t quite work - 3/10

The @conservatives would like to apologise for the cancellation of a tweet announcing the arrival of Transport Secretary Chris Grayling as Party Chair. #cabinetreshuffle https://t.co/NXGu7vo6LJ — Andy McDonald MP (@AndyMcDonaldMP) January 8, 2018

Brilliant. Simply brilliant - 10/10

Chris Grayling walking into his new office at CCHQ today like pic.twitter.com/SlAVeeTdGJ — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) January 8, 2018

Nice use of gifs although we did see a number of other people with the same idea - 8/10

First Tories announce Chris Grayling as chair of the party, now it appears to be Brandon Lewis? I wonder who next for party chair? I thought we were at the end of pantomime season? 😂#cabinetreshuffle #ToryMess2018 pic.twitter.com/6eCTmfiDf5 — Angela Rayner (@AngelaRayner) January 8, 2018

Again with the #ToryMess2018 but more could have been done with the picture (see below) - 6/10

Seems #FailingGrayling sacked after err 3 mins!? 🙈 pic.twitter.com/ZMGrHGDur2 — Karl Turner MP (@KarlTurnerMP) January 8, 2018

Extra points for rhyming and who doesn’t love a monkey emoji? - 8/10

Poor Theresa May can’t even organise a reshuffle in a brewery... Party Chair or not party chair?? https://t.co/v7csalGX8g — Andrew Gwynne MP (@GwynneMP) January 8, 2018

This erm... doesn’t quite work - 1/10

Looks like the reshuffle is going well... pic.twitter.com/bu7l97fglv — Justin Madders MP (@justinmadders) January 8, 2018