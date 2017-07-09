Sir Vince Cable: The Sex Scenes In My New Book Are 'Very Discreet'

Lib Dem Sir Vince Cable has revealed his new novel contains “very discreet” sex scenes.

But the party’s new leader-in-waiting insisted his first book - political thriller ‘Open Arms’ - “is not going to win the Bad Sex Award”.

Speaking to the BBC’s John Pienaar, Sir Vince was asked if the “racy” book was about “sex and political intrigue”, the former Business Secretary replied: “It is not actually about sex – the sex is very discreet, it is not going to win the bad sex award.

“It is, I hope, a thriller. It is written as part of the Robert Harris genre. Not as good as that obviously, I am a beginner. It is going to break on the world in a couple of months’ time.”