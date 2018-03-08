Freddo Price Reduction Will Have You Hopping For Joy

If you’ve spent the majority of 2018 fretting over the soaring price of Freddos, fear not, Cadbury has finally responded by reducing the cost.

The chocolate brand announced that from March onwards, the price of Freddos will drop from 30p to 25p. The last time it was this cheap was 2014.

Cadbury also said the price drop marks the start of a “ribbeting year for your favourite frog in 2018” - we have no idea what this means but it sounds exciting.