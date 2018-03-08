Freddo Price Reduction Will Have You Hopping For Joy

If you’ve spent the majority of 2018 fretting over the soaring price of Freddos, fear not, Cadbury has finally responded by reducing the cost.
The chocolate brand announced that from March onwards, the price of Freddos will drop from 30p to 25p. The last time it was this cheap was 2014.
Cadbury also said the price drop marks the start of a “ribbeting year for your favourite frog in 2018” - we have no idea what this means but it sounds exciting.
Earlier this week, HuffPost UK reported that Freddo prices had reached an all-time high, costing a jaw-dropping 30p. In some places (London, we’re looking at you) shops have been selling them for as much as £1.
The frog-shaped chocolate bar, which weighs 18 grams, was sold in stores for 10p back in the Nineties. But sadly since the year 2000, the chocolate bar’s price had soared by 200%.
But it seems this exponential inflation has come to an end - for now at least. In a new statement, Cadbury said: “Brilliant news Freddo fans, we’re pleased to announce that Freddo will become available for 25p once again from March onwards, across price marked packs in independent retailers.
“This marks the start of a ribbeting year for your favourite frog in 2018, as we launch an exciting promotion with Merlin as well as lots more froggy fun to come later in the year.”
Vouchercloud, which has been charting the rise in price via its infamous Freddo Index, said despite the 5p drop being welcome news, the prices are still way above the rate of inflation.
It estimates that Freddos will cost 36p by the year 2030 - today’s price reduction saw that predicted price fall by 18p.